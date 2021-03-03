Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

10% GDP growth? The U.S. economy is on fire, and is about to get stoked even more

March 3, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The U.S. economy has roared back to life in 2021, with first-quarter growth set to defy even the rosiest expectations as another fresh influx of cash looms. Manufacturing data Monday showed the sector at its highest growth level since August 2018. That report from the Institute for Supply Management in turn helped confirm the notion among economists that output to start the year is far better than the low single-digit growth many had been predicting in late 2020.

