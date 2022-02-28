(CNBC) The Russian ruble dived around 29% against the dollar on Monday morning, as markets assessed the impact of sanctions on Russia amid a growing backlash against the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. The ruble was trading as low as 119 per dollar as offshore trading started in the morning during Asia hours, from nearly 84 per dollar the previous day, according to Factset data.
Russian ruble plunges nearly 30% against the dollar amid sanctions over Ukraine invasion
