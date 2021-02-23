Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Yellen sounds warning about ‘extremely inefficient’ bitcoin

February 23, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a warning Monday about the dangers that bitcoin poses both to investors and the public. Despite a sharp slide in price to start the week, the cryptocurrency continues to trade above $53,000 as it has received boosts from various sources. Elon Musk’s Tesla recently made a substantial purchase and has said it will accept bitcoin for transactions.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Final Judgment Handed Down Against Connecticut Investment Adviser Who Misappropriated Funds from Clients
  2. The market is getting nervous about Powell’s testimony this week
  3. Yellen sounds warning about ‘extremely inefficient’ bitcoin
  4. SoftBank would buy about 25% of Adam Neumann’s stake in WeWork for $480 million under proposed settlement
  5. Hedge funds that hunkered down after GameStop are now missing out on market gains

Search


Categories