(Opalesque) In its strongest performing quarter of the year, Asia attracted $25.2 billion in VC investment in Q4’20 – up from $24.4 billion in Q3’20, said a study. “VC investment in Asia continued to rebound in Q4’20, driven primarily by a continued surge in investment in China, where VC investment rose to an eight-quarter high,” said the Q4’20 edition of the KPMG Private Enterprise Venture Pulse report.

