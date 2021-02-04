Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

This metric suggests there’s an economic boom ahead — and possibly inflation

February 4, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) As Washington squabbles over stimulus, the bond market is already counting on lots of fiscal spending and an economic bounce back. In an extreme case, inflation might be a risk. The metric the bond market is watching is the Treasury yield curve, or the difference between rates on various maturities, now at its steepest level since May 2017.A steepening curve is typically viewed as a positive sign for the economy

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. New York hedge fund founder pleads guilty to Neiman Marcus fraud
  2. 98% of responding wealth advisors to increase alternatives allocation in 2021
  3. SEC hunts for fraud in social media posts behind retail frenzy
  4. Why investors were willing to write Robinhood a $3 billion check during the GameStop chaos
  5. Deutsche Bank swings to annual profit, beating expectations

Search


Categories