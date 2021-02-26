Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The bond market is betting on a red hot economy and stocks don’t like it

February 26, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Growing inflation concerns, optimism the economy could surge and some technical factors are combining to drive interest rates higher at a rapid clip. But on Thursday, for the first time, the market has begun to question how long the Fed can stay on hold when the economy could come thundering back. Interest rates on the long end, meaning 10-year and 30-year yields, have been rising, but they were joined Thursday by 2-year and 5-year yields, an area impacted more directly by the Fed. Yields rise when prices fall.

