Stimulus prospects could boost the stock market and interest rates in the week ahead

February 15, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The prospects of a big government spending program could continue to boost the stock market and put upward pressure on interest rates in the week ahead. Earnings season is beginning to wind down, but some big names have yet to report. Walmart’s earnings on Thursday should provide a good window into the consumer, as should the government’s retail sales report for January, also expected Wednesday.

