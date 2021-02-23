(CNBC) WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann and SoftBank are nearing a settlement agreement that would entitle the former CEO to a payout of $480 million for approximately 25% of his shares in the company, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC’s Deidre Bosa. That is half as many shares as SoftBank originally intended to buy, this person said.
