SoftBank would buy about 25% of Adam Neumann’s stake in WeWork for $480 million under proposed settlement

February 23, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann and SoftBank are nearing a settlement agreement that would entitle the former CEO to a payout of $480 million for approximately 25% of his shares in the company, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC’s Deidre Bosa. That is half as many shares as SoftBank originally intended to buy, this person said.

