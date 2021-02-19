(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission has announced charges against Coinseed, a company that purported to offer a mobile investment application that enabled users to invest in digital assets, and its co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Delgerdalai Davaasambuu, in connection with Coinseed’s offer and sale of digital asset securities.

According to the SEC’s complaint, filed in federal district court in Manhattan, from at least December 2017 to May 2018, Coinseed and Davaasambuu sold digital asset securities called “CSD tokens” to hundreds of investors, including investors based in the US. The complaint alleges that Coinseed and Davaasambuu did not file a registration statement for the offering, and that the offering failed to satisfy any exemption from registration. The complaint further alleges that by failing to file a registration statement, Coinseed denied prospective investors the information required for such an offering to the public. As alleged, through the offering Coinseed raised at least $141,410.

The SEC’s complaint charges Coinseed and Davaasambuu with violating the registration provisions of Sections 5(a) and 5(c) of the Securities Act of 1933. The SEC seeks permanent injunctive relief, disgorgement plus prejudgment interest, and civil penalties.