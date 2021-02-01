Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Robinhood to continue trading limits on Monday, customers can still only buy one GameStop share

February 1, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Robinhood will continue to limit trading on Monday in short-squeeze names like GameStop that have experienced explosive rallies and unprecedented volatility over the past week. Customers can only buy one share of GameStop’s stock and five options contracts. However, the millennial-favored stock trading app did cut down its list of restricted stocks from as many as 50 on Friday to eight starting Monday.

