Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Rising U.S. bond yields pose new threat to sky-high stocks

February 22, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) The U.S. stock market has so far digested a surge in Treasury yields, but some investors are worried that a continued ascent could prove more problematic. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note , which rises when bond prices fall, climbed to a one year high of 1.36% this week, fueled by expectations that progress in the countrywide vaccination program and further fiscal stimulus would further spur economic growth.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Digital Asset Trading Platform and Its CEO with Registration Violations
  2. 66% of fund selectors managing $12.7tn outperformed their aggressive portfolio in 2021
  3. Merger Arbitrage takes the lead in hedge fund space performance
  4. Citadel’s Ken Griffin calls for shorter settlement times in trades following GameStop debacle
  5. Activist investor Elliott to buy stake in insurer Principal Financial:

Search


Categories