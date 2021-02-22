Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Pandemic caused $220 billion of global dividend cuts in 2020, research says

February 22, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Global dividends fell sharply in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the amount of investor payouts declining 12.2% to $1.26 trillion, according to new research. As the international public health crisis spread throughout the world, prompting lockdowns and curtailing business activity, dividend cuts and cancellations totaled $220 billion between the second and fourth quarters of 2020,

