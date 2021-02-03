Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Maximising the benefits of prime access can change the fortunes of smaller hedge funds

February 3, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) As hedge funds take stock of the events of last year – the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions and the collapse of the oil market to name a few – 2021 will be a year of opportunity for hedge funds. Facilitating participation in the world’s largest financial market is more important than ever before, writes Mario Sanchez (pictured), Managing Director and Global Head of Sales at FXCM Pro.

