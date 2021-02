(Opalesque) New research found that just over half (51%) of institutional investors plan to reduce their exposure to bonds this year. The majority (65%) cited the rising risk of default while 41% anticipate higher inflation.

“Nearly two in three (65%) see default risk rising this year on corporate bonds in developed economies and 16% are ‘extremely concerned’ that inflation will reduce the real yields on bonds this year, while 48% are ‘moderately concerned’ and 22% ‘somewhat concerned’.

