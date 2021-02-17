Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk to reclaim spot as world’s richest person

February 17, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reclaimed his title as the world’s richest person after he leapfrogged Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to real-time data from Forbes. Musk saw his net worth slide by $3.9 billion on Tuesday as Tesla shares closed at $796.22, down more than 2.4%. The 49-year-old entrepreneur surpassed Bezos in January to become the richest person in the world, on the back of Tesla’s surging share price and his generous pay package.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Handful of hedge funds bet big on GameStop before its wild ride
  2. SEC Charges Morningstar Credit Ratings With Disclosure And Internal Controls Failures
  3. Managed futures hedge funds are rebounding following last month’s losses
  4. Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk to reclaim spot as world’s richest person
  5. Consumer spending expected to see boost in January, helped by stimulus checks

Search


Categories