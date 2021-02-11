(Hedgeweek) I read a prediction in one of those crystal-ball gazing missives that financial firms like to put out at the start of every year. It forecast that there will be continued blurring between hedge funds and private equity. I must admit I baulk at such an idea and find myself asking whether the convergence of liquid and illiquid alternatives is a desirable end and, if so, whose interests might best be served by an erosion of the distinction.

To read this article: