Interactive Brokers chair says financial system came ‘dangerously close’ to failure during GameStop mania

February 18, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Interactive Brokers chairman Thomas Peterffy told CNBC Wednesday that the U.S. financial system faced greater stress during the GameStop trading frenzy than is generally recognized. “We have come dangerously close to the collapse of the entire system and the public seems to be completely unaware of that, including Congress and the regulators,” Peterffy said in an interview on “Closing Bell.”

