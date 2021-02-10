Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge funds start the year by outperforming the global equity market led by distressed debt and event driven strategies

February 10, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index was up 0.37% in January 2021, outperforming the global equity market as represented by MSCI ACWI (Local) which gained 0.11% over the same period. Global equities went on a roller coaster ride this month as their gains in the earlier period were erased due to the turbulence of retail investment in the last part of the month.

