(Opalesque) The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index was up 0.37% in January 2021, outperforming the global equity market as represented by MSCI ACWI (Local) which gained 0.11% over the same period. Global equities went on a roller coaster ride this month as their gains in the earlier period were erased due to the turbulence of retail investment in the last part of the month.

