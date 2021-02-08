Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge funds gain in January, navigating volatility

February 8, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Hedge funds advanced in January to begin 2021, actively trading through a turbulent month dominated by a volatile surge in trading from retail investors concentrated in a handful of deep value equities with significant short interest. The HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index (FWC) gained +0.9 percent in January, while the investable HFRI 500 Fund Weighted Composite Index advanced +0.35 percent, according to data released today by HFR.

