(Opalesque) Hedge funds performed well in 12 months of soaring volatility as returns across the asset class were +16.63% for the year, with the best-performing strategy- equities – delivering +19.64%. “Taken as a whole, equity strategies delivered a net return of +19.64% last year. This respectable result disguised 12 months of turbulence,” said a report from Preqin.

