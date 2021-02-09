Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Goldman Sachs boosts U.S. GDP estimate, sees COVID relief at $1.5 trillion

February 9, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday bumped their U.S. GDP forecast for the second quarter up to 11% from 10% and said additional fiscal measures are likely to be valued at $1.5 trillion, up from their previous $1.1 trillion estimate. On an annual basis, they raised their forecasts for 2021 and 2022 growth by 0.2 percentage points each, to 6.8% and 4.5%, respectively.

