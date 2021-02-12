(Opalesque) The global pandemic has pushed institutional investors to amplify their efforts at ESG integration as critical risks and issues come to the fore, said a survey. According to a new survey from MSCI, which draws from a survey of 200 asset owner institutions with assets totaling roughly US$18 trillion, over three quarters (77%) increased their ESG investments “significantly” or “moderately” in response to COVID-19.

