(CNBC) Shares of GameStop continued to lose ground after the bell on Monday, with shares of the volatile retail trader favorite sliding more than 16% in extended trading. The after-hours tumble follows a more than 30% drop during the regular market session and brings the stock price below $200 per share, which would erase the rest of the nearly 68% gain for the stock on Friday.
