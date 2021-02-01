Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow futures turn positive in turbulent overnight trading after worst week since October

February 1, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock index futures turned positive in volatile overnight trading following last week’s heavy losses —the worst for the market since October. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 67 points higher. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both traded in mildly positive territory. The moves came in a choppy session, with Dow futures dropping 300 points earlier.

