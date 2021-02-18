(CNBC) — Credit Suisse reported Thursday a net loss of 353 million Swiss francs ($392.8 million)for the fourth quarter of 2020 on the back of higher provisions. The net loss was better than analysts had expected. According to Refinitiv, analysts had forecast a net loss of 558.5 million Swiss francs for the quarter and a net income of 2.8 billion Swiss francs for the year.

