Credit Suisse swings to fourth-quarter loss, weighed down by provisions for a U.S. legal dispute

February 18, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) — Credit Suisse reported Thursday a net loss of 353 million Swiss francs ($392.8 million)for the fourth quarter of 2020 on the back of higher provisions. The net loss was better than analysts had expected. According to Refinitiv, analysts had forecast a net loss of 558.5 million Swiss francs for the quarter and a net income of 2.8 billion Swiss francs for the year.

