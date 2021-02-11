(CNBC) Brokerage firm Charles Schwab said Wednesday it is laying off about 200 employees from the combined Schwab-TD Ameritrade company. This is the most recent round of layoffs, following a purge of 1,000 employees in October 2020. “We are taking another step in that work and have notified approximately 200 of our colleagues that their roles are being eliminated,”
Charles Schwab lays off 200 more employees amid TD Ameritrade integration
