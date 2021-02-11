Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Charles Schwab lays off 200 more employees amid TD Ameritrade integration

February 11, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Brokerage firm Charles Schwab said Wednesday it is laying off about 200 employees from the combined Schwab-TD Ameritrade company. This is the most recent round of layoffs, following a purge of 1,000 employees in October 2020. “We are taking another step in that work and have notified approximately 200 of our colleagues that their roles are being eliminated,”

