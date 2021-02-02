Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

BP reports full-year net loss of $5.7 billion after ‘brutal’ year

February 2, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Energy giant BP on Tuesday reported a weaker-than-expected full-year net loss, following a tumultuous 12-months in which the global oil and gas industry faced a torrent of bad news. The U.K.-based oil and gas company posted a full-year underlying replacement cost loss, used as a proxy for net profit/loss, of $5.7 billion. That compared with a net profit of $10 billion for the 2019 fiscal year.

