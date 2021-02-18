(Opalesque) Hedge funds started 2021 on a positive note returning 0.98% in January, according to the Barclay Hedge Fund Index compiled by BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions. By comparison, the S&P 500 Total Return Index was down 1.01% in January. Gainers outnumbered losers in January among the sectors tracked in the Barclay Hedge Fund Indices, despite challenging news on both the economic and the COVID-19 pandemic fronts during the month

