Barclay CTA Index dips .02% in January

February 19, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) CTAs were unable to extend their two-month winning streak into the New Year as January performance dipped 0.02% for the month according to the Barclay CTA Index compiled by BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions.

“Although equity prices and commodity markets such as energy, crops and base metals continued higher in January, the profits were insufficient to overcome losses generated by long positions in U.S. Treasuries as interest rates rose,” said Sol Waksman, president of BarclayHedge.

