February 18, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The alternative investment manager Apollo Global Management has closed its fourth dislocated credit fund at about $2.34 billion in capital commitments. The Apollo Accord Fund IV, the latest investment vehicle in the New York City-headquartered investment manager’s flagship Accord series, brings total assets raised for the commingled Accord strategy to $4.1 billion over the last ten months.

