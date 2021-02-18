(Opalesque) The alternative investment manager Apollo Global Management has closed its fourth dislocated credit fund at about $2.34 billion in capital commitments. The Apollo Accord Fund IV, the latest investment vehicle in the New York City-headquartered investment manager’s flagship Accord series, brings total assets raised for the commingled Accord strategy to $4.1 billion over the last ten months.
Apollo Global Management raises $2.34bn for a fourth dislocated credit fund
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.