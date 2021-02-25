Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Alibaba, Once a Fund Darling, Dumped By Point72, Hillhouse

February 25, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Bloomberg) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, once the most valuable company in China, is turning from a global hedge fund favorite to something less than desirable. Investors from hedge fund titans such as Point72 Asset Management and Moore Capital Management to Canadian and U.S. pension funds dumped 101 million of Alibaba’s American depositary receipts in the fourth quarter, cutting the market value of their holdings by $89 billion, according to filing data. It was the biggest investment reduction among U.S. traded companies, more than three times the second-most sold stock, Salesforce.com Inc..

