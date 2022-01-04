Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Markets and the economy brace as the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike could come in two months

January 4, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) If everything goes according to plan, the Federal Reserve in a little over two months will enact its first rate increase in three years, a move policymakers deem necessary and that markets and the economy are grudgingly coming to accept. The Fed last raised rates in late 2018, part of a “normalization” process that happened in the waning period of the longest-lasting economic expansion in U.S. history.

