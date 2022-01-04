(CNBC) If everything goes according to plan, the Federal Reserve in a little over two months will enact its first rate increase in three years, a move policymakers deem necessary and that markets and the economy are grudgingly coming to accept. The Fed last raised rates in late 2018, part of a “normalization” process that happened in the waning period of the longest-lasting economic expansion in U.S. history.
Markets and the economy brace as the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike could come in two months
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.