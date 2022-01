(CNBC) U.S. stock futures rose on Sunday evening as Wall Street looked to start off 2022 on solid footing. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115 points, or about 0.3%. Those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained about 0.4% each. The move in futures comes after markets closed out a strong 2021 last week.

To read this article: