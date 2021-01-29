Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

‘You’ve got to have a cop on the beat’: Elizabeth Warren slams SEC over GameStop chaos

January 29, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Sen. Elizabeth Warren lambasted the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday for the regulator’s failure to take action after a dayslong blitz of market speculation. “We need an SEC that has clear rules about market manipulation and then has the backbone to get in and enforce those rules,” Warren said. “To have a healthy stock market, you’ve got to have a cop on the beat.”

