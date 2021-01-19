Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Yellen says U.S. must ‘act big’ on next coronavirus relief package

January 19, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to run the Treasury Department, will tell the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday that the government must “act big” with its next coronavirus relief package. Biden, who will be sworn into office on Wednesday, outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal last week, saying bold investment was needed to jump-start the economy.

