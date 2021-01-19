Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

World’s fourth-largest carmaker rallies on first day of trade after $52 billion merger

January 19, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stellantis, the product of the $52 billion merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot, was well received by European investors on its first day of trading Monday.  Shares of the world’s fourth-largest carmaker by volume, created after the merger was finalized on Saturday, climbed 7.5% by afternoon trade following its launch on stock exchanges

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Awards Nearly $600,000 to Whistleblower
  2. Active-management alpha now key to hedge funds’ success, as economies emerge from Covid slump
  3. Avelacom survey finds growing demand from trading firms to enter new emerging markets in 2021
  4. Yellen says U.S. must ‘act big’ on next coronavirus relief package
  5. Low-value deals dominate global venture capital investment volume in Q4 2020

Search


Categories