(CNBC) Stellantis, the product of the $52 billion merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot, was well received by European investors on its first day of trading Monday. Shares of the world’s fourth-largest carmaker by volume, created after the merger was finalized on Saturday, climbed 7.5% by afternoon trade following its launch on stock exchanges
World’s fourth-largest carmaker rallies on first day of trade after $52 billion merger
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.