(CNBC) There likely will be no nasty tweets in the middle of the night excoriating the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. Nor will its officials be called “boneheads” should their actions not be in keeping with President Joe Biden’s wishes. But that doesn’t mean the U.S. central bank won’t face pressure as it looks to navigate its way through a new administration.
The Fed under Biden: New mandates, a close White House tie and big challenges ahead
