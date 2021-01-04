(CNBC) U.S. stock futures slipped on Sunday night ahead of the first session of 2021 following a volatile year of trading. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 47 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures traded lower by 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively. Both the Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs on Thursday, the final trading day of 2020, to wrap up a year of surprisingly strong gains.

