Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures slip as Wall Street kicks off the new year

January 4, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures slipped on Sunday night ahead of the first session of 2021 following a volatile year of trading. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 47 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures traded lower by 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively. Both the Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs on Thursday, the final trading day of 2020, to wrap up a year of surprisingly strong gains.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Final Judgment Against Investment Adviser Who Misappropriated Over $5 Million from Clients
  2. Top hedge fund industry trends for 2021
  3. Goldman expects staff to return to offices by year-end - Bloomberg TV
  4. Georgia’s runoff elections are too close to call with Senate control up for grabs
  5. U.S. stock futures slip as traders await results from Georgia runoff elections

Search


Categories