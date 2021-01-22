Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures lower as markets look to end record-setting week

January 22, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes slipped early Friday morning as Wall Street appeared headed to close out the record-setting week on a muted note. Dow futures lost 131 points while S&P 500 futures ticked below the flatline. Nasdaq-100 futures also traded in negative territory. The after-hours moves came after a strong showing from the Nasdaq Composite earlier in the day during the regular session.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Hedge fund liquidations increased by 20% in 2020
  2. Hedge fund managers post gains of 11.68% in 2020
  3. Bitcoin tumbles below $30,000, extending its plunge to start 2021
  4. Hedge fund asset volumes are setting new records, as uncorrelated gains draw more investor money
  5. Weathering the storm

Search


Categories