(CNBC) Contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes slipped early Friday morning as Wall Street appeared headed to close out the record-setting week on a muted note. Dow futures lost 131 points while S&P 500 futures ticked below the flatline. Nasdaq-100 futures also traded in negative territory. The after-hours moves came after a strong showing from the Nasdaq Composite earlier in the day during the regular session.

