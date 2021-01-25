Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures jump ahead of the busiest week of earnings

January 25, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock index futures rose in overnight trading on Sunday, as Wall Street prepares for the busiest week of earnings, which will include reports from some of the largest tech companies. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 74 points, indicating a 91-point jump at the opening bell. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.33%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.61%.

