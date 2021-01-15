Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index up 3.70% in December

January 15, 2021

(Opalesque) SS&C Technologies Holdings announced that the gross return of the SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index for December 2020 measured 3.70%. Hedge fund flows as measured by the SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index declined 1.67% in January. SS&C GlobeOp’s Capital Movement Index for January 2021 of -1.67% reflects net outflows, as is typical, based on normal seasonality.

