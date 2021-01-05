(Opalesque) SkyBridge Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced the launch of the SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund LP, which provides mass-affluent investors with an institutional-grade vehicle to gain exposure to Bitcoin. Additionally, on behalf of its flagship funds, SkyBridge initiated a position, valued at approximately $310 million at the time of this release, in funds investing in Bitcoin during November and December 2020.
Hedge fund manager Scaramucci launches cryptocurrency fund
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.