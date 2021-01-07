Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Prominent activist investors post record 2020 returns despite pandemic-muted activity

January 7, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) – Some investors including William Ackman and Glenn Welling, who push corporations to perform better, posted record-breaking returns in 2020 when activist investors generally backed off demands during a year marked by wild and unexpected business conditions. Ackman’s publicly traded Pershing Square Holdings fund rose 70.2%, marking the best-ever return at his 16-year-old firm Pershing Square Capital Management and one of the best in the hedge fund industry.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Elon Musk is now the richest person in the world, passing Jeff Bezos
  2. CTAs rise to best monthly gain in five years as managed futures hedge funds end 2020 in “spectacular” style
  3. Bitcoin tops $40,000 for first time, pushing cryptocurrency market value past $1 trillion
  4. December jobs report could be weaker than forecast, due to Covid impact
  5. Stocks rally to record highs, Nasdaq closes above 13,000 for the first time

Search


Categories