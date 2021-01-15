Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Powell sees no interest rate hikes on the horizon as long as inflation stays low

January 15, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell affirmed his commitment to keeping interest rates low for the foreseeable future even as he expressed hope for a strong economic recovery. “When the time comes to raise interest rates, we’ll certainly do that, and that time, by the way, is no time soon,” the central bank chief said Thursday during a Q&A session presented by Princeton University.

