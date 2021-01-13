(Opalesque) Announced investments to private equity funds rebounded in November from a brief slump in October, according to the just-released eVestment Private Markets Monitor covering November 2020. Public pensions in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada tracked by eVestment reported $9.6 billion of commitments to private equity funds in November, compared to only $4.2 billion in new private equity commitments in October.

To read this article: