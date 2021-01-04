(Opalesque)The HFR Market Microstructure Report revealed that new hedge fund launches increased to the highest level in five quarters in 3Q 2020 on optimism in the US economy, as managers and investors positioned for acceleration of performance gains and capital growth into 2021. New hedge fund launches increased to an estimated 151 in 3Q20, the highest quarterly launch total since 2Q19.
New market dynamics foster hedge fund renaissance with more funds launching
