(Opalesque) Neuberger Berman collected $2.1 billion-plus for its fourth fund – NB Strategic Co-Investment Partners IV. The fund, which was oversubscribed, exceeded its fundraising target, “Fund IV is backed by a global investor base that includes public and corporate pension plans, insurance companies, and other financial institutions, endowments, foundations, and family offices.
Neuberger Berman wraps up fourth co-investment fund above its $2bn target
