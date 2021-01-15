Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Neuberger Berman wraps up fourth co-investment fund above its $2bn target

January 15, 2021

(Opalesque) Neuberger Berman collected $2.1 billion-plus for its fourth fund – NB Strategic Co-Investment Partners IV. The fund, which was oversubscribed, exceeded its fundraising target, “Fund IV is backed by a global investor base that includes public and corporate pension plans, insurance companies, and other financial institutions, endowments, foundations, and family offices.

