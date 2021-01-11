(CNBC) Bitcoin and other digital coins tanked on Monday wiping off some $170 billion from the entire cryptocurrency market. The market capitalization or value of the cryptocurrency market was $959.53 billion at 12:10 p.m. Singapore time, down from $1.1 trillion a day earlier, according to Coinmarketcap. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, fell over 11% from a day earlier to $35,828.06, at around 12:15 p.m. Singapore time.

