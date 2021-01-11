(CNBC) JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup were among the first major financial firms to say they will pause political action committee donations after followers of President Trump laid siege on the U.S. Capitol last week. JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, is pausing contributions for both Republicans and Democrats for “at least” the next six months, according to spokesman Steve O’Halloran.
JPMorgan and Citigroup join U.S. corporations halting political donations after Capitol riot
