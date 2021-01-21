(Opalesque) The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Treasury Department have issued final regulations regarding the treatment of carried interests, or profits interests in partnerships that generally entitle service providers to share in appreciation at capital gains rates. Fund managers generally will be pleased that these final regulations removed or scaled back some of the more onerous provisions of the prior proposed regulations.
IRS final carried interest rules favorable to fund managers
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.