Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

IRS final carried interest rules favorable to fund managers

January 21, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Treasury Department have issued final regulations regarding the treatment of carried interests, or profits interests in partnerships that generally entitle service providers to share in appreciation at capital gains rates. Fund managers generally will be pleased that these final regulations removed or scaled back some of the more onerous provisions of the prior proposed regulations.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. JP Morgan Asset Management forecasts “rich environment” for hedge funds as ‘megatrends’ take center-stage
  2. IRS final carried interest rules favorable to fund managers
  3. Belk’s top lenders, including KKR, looking to avoid taking department store through bankruptcy, WSJ says
  4. Stock futures flat after markets hit records in previous session, Biden takes office
  5. The Fed under Biden: New mandates, a close White House tie and big challenges ahead

Search


Categories